Report: Chiefs releasing Justin Houston

Getty Images

The Chiefs are releasing linebacker Justin Houston, Matt Verderame of FanSided reports.

The move is not a surprise as a report last week said the Chiefs would try to trade Houston, with the linebacker’s days in Kansas City numbered one way or the other.

Houston is scheduled to make $15.25 million in base salary this season. A pre-June 1 cut would result in a $7.1 million cap charge.

Houston, 30, was a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2011. He has 78.5 career sacks and 14 forced fumbles, earning four Pro Bowl berths and one All-Pro honor.

He has not made the Pro Bowl since 2015 and hasn’t had double-digit sacks since a league-best 22 in 2014.

Houston made nine sacks and forced five fumbles in 12 games last season.