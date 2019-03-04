Report: Cowboys, Eagles have expressed interest in Duke Johnson

Getty Images

The Cowboys and Eagles have expressed interest in trading for Browns running back Duke Johnson, Andy Slater of 640 The Hurricane reports.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported earlier Monday that at least three teams have inquired about Johnson.

Johnson became expendable when the Browns signed Kareem Hunt, who remains on the Commissioner Exempt list, to pair with Nick Chubb.

Johnson ran 40 times for 201 yards and caught 47 passes for 429 yards last year. He’s set to make $1.8 million in base salary in 2019.

The Cowboys are looking for a backup running back to Ezekiel Elliott.

The Eagles could lose Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles in free agency.