Report: Cowboys in talks to play Rams in Hawaii preseason game

Getty Images

The Rams announced last November that they planned to play a preseason game in Honolulu this summer and more details of that game are coming into place.

ESPN.com reports that the Cowboys are in talks to play the Rams in that game and that the target date for the matchup is August 17.

Given the logistics of the trip, it would make sense for the two teams to travel ahead of time and practice together leading up to the game. Per the report, there is “some reluctance” to do that because they will be playing in Dallas during the regular season but it’s not expected to get in the way of setting up the game.

The game would be held at Aloha Stadium, which was regularly the host of the Pro Bowl before moving to Orlando after the 2015 contest and last hosted a preseason game in 1976.