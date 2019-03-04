Report: Dolphins want Minkah Fitzpatrick to play safety long-term

Getty Images

Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick said late last year that he’d like to know whether the team is going to be playing him at cornerback or safety after seeing time at both spots during his rookie season.

Fitzpatrick said that his offseason preparations would be different based on the answer to that question. He said he’d play at a lighter weight as a cornerback than a safety, but the team’s ultimate answer reportedly isn’t based solely on what they want to get from Fitzpatrick.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the team sees Fitzpatrick as a safety over the long term, but the contracts of Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald complicate the short-term plans in the secondary. Releasing either player as a pre-June 1 cut would not create any additional cap space while leaving dead money on the cap and designating them as post-June 1 cuts doesn’t create much space either.

That may not preclude a move this offseason as the Dolphins are widely believed to be using 2019 as the start to a rebuilding process that would include moving on from one or both of the veteran safeties at some point anyway. At this point, though, it’s uncertain how they’ll be proceeding.