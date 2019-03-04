Report: Duke Johnson drawing trade interest

Getty Images

After the Browns signed running back Kareem Hunt last month, General Manager John Dorsey was asked if the team would be looking to trade Duke Johnson to clear some space in a suddenly crowded running back group.

Dorsey said that Johnson was not “expendable yet,” but it appears that answer has not caused other teams to shy away from letting the Browns know of their interest. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that at least three teams spoke to the Browns at the Scouting Combine about a potential deal for Johnson.

Moving from interest to action might require more certainty about when Hunt will be able to play in a game for Cleveland. A suspension is expected to be handed down by the league office, but a league spokesman told Cabot that there is currently no timeline for a decision about how long a ban Hunt will face for the violent incidents that led to his release from the Chiefs and placement on the Commissioner Exempt list last year.

Johnson ran 40 times for 201 yards and caught 47 passes for 429 yards last year. He’s set to make $1.8 million in base salary in 2019.