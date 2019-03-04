Report: Eagles shopped Michael Bennett at the Combine

Getty Images

Having taken care of one of their pass-rushers with a long-term deal, the Eagles may be trying to set another one free.

According to Geoff Mosher of ESPN Philadelphia, the Eagles discussed the possibility of trading veteran defensive end Michael Bennett.

The Eagles picked the 33-year-old Bennett up in a trade with the Seahawks last year, and he had 9.0 sacks in his first season there. He was versatile enough to play inside and outside, and was a steady contributor throughout the year.

The Eagles just signed Brandon Graham to a three-year, $40 million extension, and may have just been gauging the market or looking for cap room to make other moves..

There are many pass-rushers in free agency, but as franchise tags get doled out, it’s reasonable to think other teams would be interested in Bennett, who is signed at reasonable rates the next two years (cap numbers of $7.2 million and $8 million).

They also have Chris Long and Derek Barnett, so they’re well-stocked at the position in case they were able to move Bennett.