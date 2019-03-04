Report: Eagles working to extend Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Getty Images

The Eagles announced a three-year contract extension with guard Isaac Seumalo through the 2022 season. They also are working on an extension for backup offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Jeff McLane of philly.com reports.

Vaitai has one year remaining on his deal, paying him a base salary of $2.025 million this season with a $2.081 million salary cap figure.

The Eagles drafted Vaitai in the fifth round in 2016. He has proved a versatile, valuable contributor since.

Vaitai made one start last season, replacing injured right tackle Lane Johnson, but he played all 16 games. Vaitai, 25, has made 17 starts in his three-year career.