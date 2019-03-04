Report: Giants unlikely to tag Landon Collins

Getty Images

The Giants are unlikely to use the franchise tag on safety Landon Collins, NFL Media reports.

The decision is not a surprise given Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman cast doubt about tagging Collins last week. The Giants would love to keep Collins but view the franchise number for the position as being too high.

The franchise tag would cost $11.15 million for 2019, and Collins reportedly has threatened to sit out in the absence of a long-term deal.

Collins is expected to find a “significant market.” He and Earl Thomas both should have plenty of suitors.

Chiefs safety Eric Berry currently tops the position with a $13 million annual average.

Collins, 25, has made three Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2016. He made 96 tackles, four pass breakups and forced a fumble last season.

Collins ranks eighth on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.