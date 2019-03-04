Report: Jets expected to come away with Le’Veon Bell or Tevin Coleman

Getty Images

The Jets might or might not be the favorites for Le'Veon Bell‘s landing spot, but they definitely are interested and will come out of free agency with a running back.

Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com reports that the Jets have competition for Bell’s services from the Eagles and the Buccaneers. One agent well versed in the running back market told Hughes the Jets are “undeniably the favorite.”

If the Jets fail to land Bell, they will turn to Falcons running back Tevin Coleman, according to Hughes. The writer wrote that the Jets intend to land one of the big-name running backs when the dust settles.

Bell, who turned 27 last month, has more career touches with 1,541, though he did sit out the 2018 season. He also will cost more than Coleman. Coleman, who turns 26 next month, has 620 touches in his four seasons.