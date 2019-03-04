Report: Raiders exploring preseason game in Canada, practices with Rams

Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders are exploring playing a preseason game in Canada and joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams this summer, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A game north of the border in Canada could be the first of two times the Raiders will leave the states to play a game in 2019. The team is already scheduled to play the Chicago Bears in London during the regular season. Per the report, it would be a Raiders home game that would be moved to the Canadian site if the game is scheduled.

The Raiders are, begrudgingly, set to play one final season in the Bay Area before moving to Las Vegas for the 2020 season. Efforts to find an alternate home site for games this fall after their lease with the Oakland Coliseum expired proved fruitless. However, the London and Canada games would mean the team would play just eight home dates in Oakland instead of the standard 10 for the preseason and regular season. A postseason appearance would potentially add to that number, obviously.

The Canadian preseason game would also mean one fewer game with the dirt baseball infield of the Coliseum as well.

The report points to Regina, Saskatchewan and Mosaic Stadium as a possible site for the game. The field plays host to the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League. Rogers Centre in Toronto played host to several games – exhibition and regular season – featuring the Buffalo Bills from 2008-2013. BC Place in Vancouver was the last stadium outside Toronto to host an NFL game of any kind as the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers met in the 1998 preseason.

Additionally, the Raiders are also trying to set up joint practices with the Rams. The team held practices with the Detroit Lions last year as well. The Rams also held joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens last August.