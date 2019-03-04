Report: Robust market awaits Landon Collins if he hits free agency

Posted by Charean Williams on March 4, 2019, 3:19 PM EST
Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman cast doubt about tagging safety Landon Collins last week. If the Giants let Collins hit free agency, he is expected to find a “significant market,” according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

The franchise tag would cost $11.15 million for 2019, and Collins reportedly has threatened to sit out in the absence of a long-term deal.

Collins, 25, has made three Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2016.

He made 96 tackles, four pass breakups and forced a fumble last season.

Collins ranks eighth on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Report: Robust market awaits Landon Collins if he hits free agency

  4. Gettleman is making a bad franchise worse. Reese was terrible but at least he hit a bulls eye with Collins.

    The Giants D was on the field way too much and as soon as Collins went down, they went from okay to not so okay. I personally love the guy but I had NO idea how important he was to the D.

    Giants are heading south AGAIN.

  5. If it was raining soup the Giants front office would be standing outside with a fork. All they accomplished here was to let the Collins price increase – maybe beyond what they CAN pay let alone what they WILL pay.

  8. I wouldn’t pay anywhere near top dollar for this guy. Good tackler, lousy pass defender. Can’t do it. In addition, there were a ton of plays last year where he flat out quit or gave a half-hearted attempt to make a tackle. Not motivated and lacked spirit. Collins originally showed great promise as a top tier DB but in my opinion, based on his past two seasons performances, he’s currently slightly better than middle of the road.

  10. bmacwillconn says:
    March 4, 2019 at 4:16 pm
    I wouldn’t pay anywhere near top dollar for this guy. Good tackler, lousy pass defender. Can’t do it. In addition, there were a ton of plays last year where he flat out quit or gave a half-hearted attempt to make a tackle. Not motivated and lacked spirit. Collins originally showed great promise as a top tier DB but in my opinion, based on his past two seasons performances, he’s currently slightly better than middle of the road.
    ———–

    As someone who watched every snap of every game:
    ACCURATE.

  11. “Collins, 25, has made three Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2016.”

    Good Safeties just don’t grow on trees…the Redskins are still trying to find a competent one since Sean Taylor…!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!