Report: Robust market awaits Landon Collins if he hits free agency

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman cast doubt about tagging safety Landon Collins last week. If the Giants let Collins hit free agency, he is expected to find a “significant market,” according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

The franchise tag would cost $11.15 million for 2019, and Collins reportedly has threatened to sit out in the absence of a long-term deal.

Collins, 25, has made three Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2016.

He made 96 tackles, four pass breakups and forced a fumble last season.

Collins ranks eighth on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.