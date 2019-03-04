Scouting Combine draws so-so ratings in brief appearance on ABC

Getty Images

For the first time ever, ABC televised a portion of the Scouting Combine workouts. The product did not generate noteworthy ratings.

Austin Karp of SportsBusiness Daily reports that the two-hour Combine broadcast generated an overnight rating of 0.7. Other major networks had live sports at or about that same time, with CBS and FOX each getting a 0.9 for college basketball and NBC generating a 0.8 for gymnastics.

NFL Network also carried the Combine during the same 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. ET window that the event was televised on ABC. The NFLN ratings for Saturday have not been reported or released.

Although many hard-core draftniks flock to the television to watch hour after hour of workouts, plenty of casual fans have lukewarm interest in the Underwear Olympics, which may entail the use of a football from time to time but definitely are not football.