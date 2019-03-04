Sean Payton: Trace McSorley could be the next Julian Edelman

Getty Images

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is adamant that he’s going to be a quarterback in the NFL, and he does not want to change positions. Perhaps hearing a Super Bowl-winning coach compare him to a Super Bowl MVP could make him reconsider.

Saints coach Sean Payton told Peter King for Football Morning in America that McSorley reminds him of Julian Edelman, a three-year starting quarterback at Kent State who became a seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2009 and is now the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

“When I looked at him, my first thought was, ‘I wonder if he can be Edelman?’ I wondered if he could be a versatile kind of guy,” Payton said.

Dozens of college quarterbacks have moved to other positions in the NFL. Some, like Edelman, have had long and successful careers. Others, like former first-round draft pick Matt Jones, became huge disappointments. But it certainly can be done, and it won’t be surprising if McSorley does it, even if right now he wants teams to think of him as a quarterback.