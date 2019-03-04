Titans expected to release Johnathan Cyprien

Getty Images

Safety Johnathan Cyprien said last month that his return from a torn ACL will be “something special,” but he may need to find a new team to play for in order to prove himself right.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Titans are expected to release Cyprien this week. Cyprien’s contract calls for a $5.5 million salary and $6.25 million cap hit.

The Titans would clear $4.75 million in cap space by moving on, but Schefter adds that the team is open to bringing him back with a smaller price tag. If Cyprien agrees to a pay cut in the next few days, it would likely secure his spot on the roster. If not, he could wind up back if hitting the open market doesn’t work out to his benefit.

Cyprien signed a four-year deal in Tennessee in 2017 and started all 10 games he played for the Titans in his first season. He tore his ACL in August.

Kenny Vaccaro and Kendrick Lewis are headed for free agency in Tennessee, so it’s unclear who will join Kevin Byard at safety in 2019.