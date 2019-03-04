Will the Commissioner push the league to prevent another Rams-Saints debacle?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 4, 2019, 10:04 AM EST
Getty Images

As the Competition Committee spins its wheels and tries to downplay the need for the kind of changes that will prevent the kind of outcome that was witnessed six weeks and one day ago in New Orleans and as ownership’s approach to the issue still unknown, other forces within the NFL could be intervening.

Peter King of Football Morning in America writes that, at the Scouting Combine, “there was a feeling that Roger Goodell will push the Competition Committee and the membership to do something to cut down the chance for another debacle like that non-call in the Rams-Saints game.”

If that’s the Commissioner’s plan, it’s smart. Because it won’t be Rich McKay or John Mara or Jerry Jones who get invited to a Congressional interrogation if/when one of these controversies happens after legalized wagering in sports becomes more prevalent. It will be Goodell.

And that’s the last thing the NFL (particularly Goodell) should want, because a public hearing will be a precursor to legislation. Which could be a precursor to an agency that regulates football in the same way the SEC regulates companies whose stocks are bought and sold by average American citizens.

The Competition Committee either can’t or won’t see it this way. Most of the Competition Committee, that is. One member — Saints coach Sean Payton — knows what’s at stake.

“The big question, really, is what are you comfortable with as a deductible,” Payton told King. “Do you view the event in our game like a 50-year flood that’s not going to happen again and say, ‘Aaah, we’re not going to worry about it?’ Or are you going to pay the big deductible to make sure you’re insured against it? So I think there will some smart and serious discussion about expanding replay in a sensible and conservative way.”

Expanding replay is one thing. A video official is another, because it’s not part of replay at all. Consider how the AAF is using the Sky Judge. That’s what the NFL needs to be doing, too. And if the AAF can get it right in the upstart league’s first year of existence, surely the far more established league can, too — especially as that far more established league prepares for its 100th season.

8 responses to “Will the Commissioner push the league to prevent another Rams-Saints debacle?

  2. Actually while I do agree this is news, it really is old news. I don’t know that I am in favor of replay for everything. We already get like 15 minutes of actual play in 3 hours of TV time.

    Sorry your team lost. Mine has a lot because of such things over several decades and twice this year, which in that very bad division would have meant a playoff shot. It’s over. And reviewing every play ain’t gonna fix it.

  3. No. First of all, that would take some stones. The only time Roger has any stones is when he’s negotiating his next contract. Secondly, they won’t do it because they want to be able to fix games like the NBA does so they can ensure big market teams are in the Super Bowl. Roger is good at standing there smiling and looking like a clueless oaf–he’s had lots of practice. He isn’t good at making tough decisions. He’s good at smiling…that’s it.

  4. The original debacle happened in the 2009 NFCCG when the refs did a complete hatchet-job on the Vikings, thereby allowing the Saints to reach (and win) the Super Bowl. The NFL turned a blind eye to that grotesque injustice then. Why should the NFL change course now? Because Saints fans are hypocritically crying now, but were telling Vikings fans to get over it in 2009?

  5. No. (Name any other time Goodell pushed for anything. He is 100% reactionary. If you see him dong ANYTHING it’s because somebody else was pushing for it.)

  6. How are we so sure that the refs didn’t just mess up a direct order from the league by making it so obvious? I don’t recall the ref(s) suffering any harsh consequences, as usual. And the league has been known to ‘help’ certain teams. The Saints were the Rams in 2009. Don’t remember them complaining about it then.

  8. I’m just not comfortable where it might lead to. Does the replay official determine there was holding on the offensive line after a thrilling last second game winning TD? Or defensive line holding after a game saving goal line stand?
    Every big play now, I delay any celebrating until I scan the field for a flag.Now, we would wait for the replay official to study every camera angle on every player.

