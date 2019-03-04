Will the Commissioner push the league to prevent another Rams-Saints debacle?

Getty Images

As the Competition Committee spins its wheels and tries to downplay the need for the kind of changes that will prevent the kind of outcome that was witnessed six weeks and one day ago in New Orleans and as ownership’s approach to the issue still unknown, other forces within the NFL could be intervening.

Peter King of Football Morning in America writes that, at the Scouting Combine, “there was a feeling that Roger Goodell will push the Competition Committee and the membership to do something to cut down the chance for another debacle like that non-call in the Rams-Saints game.”

If that’s the Commissioner’s plan, it’s smart. Because it won’t be Rich McKay or John Mara or Jerry Jones who get invited to a Congressional interrogation if/when one of these controversies happens after legalized wagering in sports becomes more prevalent. It will be Goodell.

And that’s the last thing the NFL (particularly Goodell) should want, because a public hearing will be a precursor to legislation. Which could be a precursor to an agency that regulates football in the same way the SEC regulates companies whose stocks are bought and sold by average American citizens.

The Competition Committee either can’t or won’t see it this way. Most of the Competition Committee, that is. One member — Saints coach Sean Payton — knows what’s at stake.

“The big question, really, is what are you comfortable with as a deductible,” Payton told King. “Do you view the event in our game like a 50-year flood that’s not going to happen again and say, ‘Aaah, we’re not going to worry about it?’ Or are you going to pay the big deductible to make sure you’re insured against it? So I think there will some smart and serious discussion about expanding replay in a sensible and conservative way.”

Expanding replay is one thing. A video official is another, because it’s not part of replay at all. Consider how the AAF is using the Sky Judge. That’s what the NFL needs to be doing, too. And if the AAF can get it right in the upstart league’s first year of existence, surely the far more established league can, too — especially as that far more established league prepares for its 100th season.