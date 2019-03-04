Zedrick Woods runs fastest 40-yard dash of 2019 Scouting Combine

Getty Images

Safety Zedrick Woods’ career at Ole Miss didn’t result in much hype about his NFL prospects, but he was able to make a headline for himself at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The safeties were the final group of players to run the 40-yard dash and Woods punctuated that activity by running faster than every other player in town. Woods was clocked at 4.29 seconds, which pushed him in front of Auburn corner Jamel Dean by 0.01 for first place this year.

Woods was a three-year starter in college, but analysts generally ranked him as a late-round pick or candidate to go undrafted in April. Blazing through his 40 won’t undo the tape, but it might help him earn a longer look as the draft winds down.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson and Jets cornerback Parry Nickerson topped last year’s participants by covering the distance in 4.32 seconds. Bengals wide receiver John Ross owns the all-time mark with a 4.22 second run.