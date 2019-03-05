Bears releasing Sam Acho

Getty Images

This is the time of year when older backups are an endangered species, at least if they make more than the minimum.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears are releasing linebacker Sam Acho.

The 30-year-old Acho was scheduled to make $1.95 million this year, which is apparently more than they wanted to pay for a solid backup and special teamer.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Cardinals, Acho has been with the Bears since 2015. He was placed on injured reserve last October after tearing a pectoral muscle.