Bryant Young steps down as Falcons DL coach, Jess Simpson takes over job

Getty Images

The Falcons announced a change to their coaching staff on Tuesday.

Bryant Young is stepping down as defensive line coach after spending the last two years on the job. Young said that the decision was made because of family reasons.

“Over the past four years, I have learned the importance of keeping my family and those I love close,” Young said. “Unfortunately, due to health concerns and the season of life my family is in, we have not been able to be together as a family. One thing my son Colby taught me is to not take tomorrow for granted. Under the weight of those considerations, I have made the difficult decision not to coach this year with the Falcons. It was not an easy decision as I think highly of the Falcons organization and the staff I have worked with the past two years.”

The Falcons will replace Young with Jess Simpson. Simpson was the team’s assistant defensive line coach in 2017 and spent last season at the University of Miami.