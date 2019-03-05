Bucs re-sign Devante Bond

Getty Images

The Buccaneers re-signed left tackle Donovan Smith earlier Tuesday, announcing the deal. They aren’t done.

They have re-signed linebacker Devante Bond to a one-year deal, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

It’s a league-minimum, prove-it deal, according to Laine.

Bond, a sixth-round pick in 2016, has played 25 games with six starts the past two seasons. He made 22 tackles in 2018.

Bond played 248 snaps on defense and 218 on special teams last season after seeing action on 136 defensive plays in 2017 with 255 snaps on special teams.