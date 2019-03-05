Bucs sign Donovan Smith to three-year deal

Getty Images

Word on Monday was that the Buccaneers were set to use the franchise tag on left tackle Donovan Smith, but that they’d keep talking about a long-term extension before and after the deadline to get one done.

Those talks proved to be fruitful. The Buccaneers announced that they’ve reached agreement on a three-year deal with Smith on Tuesday afternoon.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reported and PFT has confirmed that the deal is worth a total of $41.25 million. Of that total, $27 million is fully guaranteed at signing.

“Donovan has been a valuable player and a model of durability since we drafted him four years ago,” said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. “We always aim to develop our players and reward them for their productivity and reliability, so keeping Donovan as a Buccaneer was a major priority for us this offseason. Donovan’s presence ensures continuity at one of our most crucial positions on the offensive line and I know our coaching staff is eager to begin working with him.”

With Smith signed, the biggest outstanding free agent for the Bucs is linebacker Kwon Alexander. There’s no sign that they’ll be franchising him before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.