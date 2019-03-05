Cameron Jordan seems to be happy that Donovan Smith is staying in Tampa

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are surely happy to be keeping left tackle Donovan Smith. They’re apparently not the only ones.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan celebrated the three-year contract for the 2015 second-rounder on social media, urging Saints defensive end Alex Okafor, a looming free agent, to stick around because of it.

Said Jordan, via JoeBucsFan.com: “food solidified for another 3 yrs now come on back bruhhda.”

The last time the Bucs and Saints played, Smith didn’t have a great game. And Smith apparently finds motivation in criticism.

Smith has responded to Jordan’s comment by posting a photo of Smith blocking Okafor with extended arms. Which hardly means that Smith consistently does his job at a high level. However, he allowed only 5.5 sacks for all of last season, which isn’t great but doesn’t make him a full-blown sieve.

Okafor had no sacks against the Bucs last year. Jordan had two in the December meeting between the two games, but he was rushing from the right side of the Tampa formation, away from Smith.

In 2017, Jordan and Okafor shared a sack of Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston and, as the attached photo shows, Smith had the best view in the house for it.