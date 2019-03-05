Cardinals release Josh Bynes

Getty Images

While there’s been plenty of focus on what the Cardinals will do with the first pick of the draft, that’s not the only business they’ll transact this offseason.

They took care of something else on Tuesday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team released linebacker Josh Bynes.

Bynes joined the Cardinals in 2017 and signed a three-year deal to stay in Arizona last year. His departure clears over $1.8 million from this year’s salary cap.

Bynes’ lone season with the Cardinals ended with a November thumb injury that sent him to injured reserve. He started the first 11 games of the year and recorded 75 tackles and two sacks in those appearances.

Bynes spent three years with the Lions and three years with the Browns before heading to the desert.