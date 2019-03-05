Chiefs working on new deal for Tyreek Hill

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 5, 2019, 2:15 PM EST
The Chiefs are expected to part ways with Justin Houston, and are reportedly open to the possibility of trading franchise-tagged Dee Ford.

That would be a lot of money coming off the books. They have plans for it.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chiefs have begun negotiations with wide receiver Tyreek Hill on what would be a massive contract.

The former fifth-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and this is the first chance they have to pay him (you can’t extend rookie deals before three years have passed).

He has 3,255 receiving yards, 477 receiving yards, and 29 combined touchdowns in three seasons, with the kind of game-breaking speed that makes any pla a potential big play.

They can’t pay quarterback Patrick Mahomes yet, but this figures to be an enormous deal.

6 responses to “Chiefs working on new deal for Tyreek Hill

  1. fifth round money was paid to this guy. we all know why but man is his life going to change shortly.

  4. As a Patriot’s fan, I’m thrilled they’re going to pay him huge money. I watched a no name corner, Jonathan Jones, absolutely shut him down in the AFCCG. His big catch for 42 yds was when Jones wasn’t on the field…and that was all he had for production, one catch…biggest game of the season.

    Teams/players never learn with these massive contracts, teams end up handcuffed in the beginning years and the players end up cut way before the end of the contract.

  5. A no name shut him down? But why do the stats say he was double coverd on 90% of his routes? Lol come on kid.

  6. lobstasandmobstas says:
    March 5, 2019 at 2:45 pm
    Patriots fans love to peddle fiction. The patriots actually double teamed tyreek hill the entire game in the afc championship game.

