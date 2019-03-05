Chiefs working on new deal for Tyreek Hill

Getty Images

The Chiefs are expected to part ways with Justin Houston, and are reportedly open to the possibility of trading franchise-tagged Dee Ford.

That would be a lot of money coming off the books. They have plans for it.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chiefs have begun negotiations with wide receiver Tyreek Hill on what would be a massive contract.

The former fifth-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and this is the first chance they have to pay him (you can’t extend rookie deals before three years have passed).

He has 3,255 receiving yards, 477 receiving yards, and 29 combined touchdowns in three seasons, with the kind of game-breaking speed that makes any pla a potential big play.

They can’t pay quarterback Patrick Mahomes yet, but this figures to be an enormous deal.