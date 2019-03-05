Colts re-sign Margus Hunt

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Margus Hunt won’t be hitting the open market on March 13.

Hunt was set to be an unrestricted free agent, but the Colts announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed him. No terms of the deal were announced, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it is a two-year, $9 million deal with another $1 million in incentives.

Hunt, who was No. 59 on PFT’s list of the top impending free agents of the year, is coming off his second season in Indianapolis. He entered the league as a Bengals second-round pick in 2013 and joined the Colts as a free agent with no starts under his belt.

He’s started 20 games over the last two years and was a full-time starter for the AFC South in Matt Eberflus’ first year running the defense. He recorded 30 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble in those outings.

Al Woods, Geneo Grissom and Jihad Ward are the remaining players set for free agency on the Colts defensive line.