Deadline passes with six franchise tags in place

Getty Images

The deadline for teams to use franchise tags passed at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday and there were no last minute additions to the list that filled out over the last week.

That means that six players are heading into the new league year with a tag attached to their name. They are Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, Texans defensive end/linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark, Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford and 49ers kicker Robbie Gould.

Lawrence, Clowney, Jarrett, Clark and Ford are five of the top six players on PFT’s list of the top 2019 free agents. The only exception at the top of the list is Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers, who appears to be well positioned to strike it rich next week despite having shoulder surgery after the Super Bowl.

Gould was No. 80 on that list. Another Patriot, Stephen Gostkowski, is the only other kicker on the list.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, Giants safety Landon Collins, Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley, Seahawks safety Earl Thomas and Eagles quarterback Nick Foles are the next names on our list of the top free agents. We’ll likely be hearing a lot about them once the market officially opens and the money starts flying around the league.