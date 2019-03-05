Dwayne Allen set to visit Ravens on Tuesday

Getty Images

It wasn’t long after the Patriots officially released tight end Dwayne Allen on Monday that PFT reported he’d lined up four visits with teams interested in adding him to the roster for the 2019 season and he isn’t wasting any time getting the process started.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Allen is set to visit with the Ravens on Tuesday. Assuming Allen does not sign a deal with the Ravens, he’s slated to move onto Buffalo for a meeting with the Bills.

While the Ravens are expected change their offense from the one they ran in the second half of last season, running will remain a big part of the equation and Allen’s blocking skills would fit from that perspective. They also have Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams set for free agency, so a veteran addition to 2018 draft picks Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews makes sense.

Buffalo released Charles Clay earlier this offseason, so the hole Buffalo sees Allen filling isn’t hard to see either.