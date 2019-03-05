Geronimo Allison hopes to get back into groove with Packers

Getty Images

Wide receiver Geronimo Allison appeared to be on his way to a breakout year four games into the 2018 season.

He caught 19 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns after catching 35 passes for 455 yards and two touchdowns over his first two professional seasons, which the wideout said left him feeling like he was “kind of skyrocketing and climbing.” Things would go the wrong way from there, however.

Allison’s “groove” was halted by a concussion and he then missed another game with a hamstring injury before returning to action just in time to tear his adductor muscle in practice. That injury ended his season and sent him toward restricted free agency this offseason. Allison has not been tendered yet and hopes that the team is planning to bring him back to see if he can rediscover that groove in 2019.

“I see it, like in different articles out there, so at times it crosses my mind,” Allison said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “But for the most part I just try to stay in the moment and consistently understand that this is my home and I’m here. I’ve been doing well. I’m active in the community. My teammates love me. The organization loves me around here. So I’m happy here. It seems like they’re happy to have me here. I’ve been productive since I’ve been here, so I’m hoping to continue to be here.”

The Packers picked three receivers in last year’s draft and Davante Adams is at the top of the group, but Randall Cobb‘s expected exit in free agency could make it likelier that the Packers will bring Adams back for another year in Green Bay.