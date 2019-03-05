Giants tell Landon Collins he is free to go

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 5, 2019, 12:51 PM EST
Getty Images

The expectation was that the Giants would not use the franchise tag on safety Landon Collins before today’s 4 p.m. deadline.

They didn’t wait all afternoon.

Via multiple reports, the Giants have told their free agent safety they would not use the franchise tag on him, allowing him to walk into free agency with no compensation (beyond a possible 2020 compensatory pick).

Tagging Collins would have cost $11.15 million, which you could easily justify for a 25-year-old with three Pro Bowls on his resume.

He’ll now enter a market that is dense at his position — which means not everyone is getting paid.

With Earl Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu, Lamarcus Joyner, and others hitting free agency at what has traditionally been a slow-to-pay position, it could be hard for all of them to cash in.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Giants tell Landon Collins he is free to go

  2. Makes sense…why bother to keep your best defensive player when you’re in the process of becoming the 2016 Cleveland Browns.

  3. Can’t figure this team out.They need help in the defensive backfield and let Collins walk.what’s next?

  8. Teams don’t like to pay strong safeties because strong safeties are really too small for the amount of punishment they are expected to take. They get hurt a lot.

  9. Just more of Gettlemen’s philosophy on display. He doesn’t believe DBs are that valuable, which is a bit crazy in today’s passing league. He thinks front 7 is far more valuable and you piece the back end up with interchangeable parts as you get pressure. It can work, but you’d better hit on a lot of studs in the front 7 if you’re going to neglect the back end like he does. Just take a look at Carolina when they tried to replace a top 5 CB with some rookies under Gettleman.

  10. It kind of looks like the Giants are going all in to tank this year and be number 1 next year for a chance at a franchise QB (there are no franchise type QB’s in this year’s draft); by getting rid of any good defensive players and relying on Eli, who’s best play is diving to the ground to avoid being hit or flying the ball to the other team to get off the field. It is amazing how far teams fall when they decide their winning coach is not good enough and can easily be replaced by someone better.

  11. I guess they figure if they really are going with Eli @ qb, they don’t really intend on winning more than 4-6 games tops. so why paid a high end safety to a suck team!

  15. $11.15M would have made him the fifth highest paid safety in the league at this point in time. Maybe the Giants thought it was too much. Still, it’s hard to understand letting a young guy like Collins get away and only get a compensatory pick for it when you could use his help in the secondary. Some team will be happy to make him one of the highest paid safeties in the league. Meanwhile, teams will be happy to play the Giants who will now have one of the worst secondaries in the league.

  17. Lot of good FA’s at the position, wonder if the market will be as slow as last year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!