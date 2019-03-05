Josh Gordon wearing his TB12 gear for workouts

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 5, 2019, 9:59 AM EST
Getty Images

Josh Gordon may not be eligible to play for the Patriots anytime soon, but he’s keeping them close to his heart.

Via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston, the suspended wide receiver has posted a series of workout photos and video wearing his TB12 Sports gear, quarterback Tom Brady‘s health and wellness brand.

Gordon was wearing one of the “6 Rings” TB12 shirts that Brady wore during the Patriots’ victory parade. The Patriots are giving him one of those rings, despite the fact he wasn’t there for the final game of the season himself.

Gordon received an indefinite suspension for violations of the substance abuse program, but can apply for reinstatement in May.

UPDATE 10:44 A.M. ET: An earlier version of the NBC Sports Boston story said Gordon was working out at Brady’s gym near the Patriots facility. The original story was updated to reflect that Gordon was in Florida.

  1. I would keep him on the team if the NFL reinstates him again. From all accounts he was a good teammate. Soft spoken. Played reasonably well when in. He may be able to get sober one day, who knows. The Patriots still have no actual NFL caliber wide receivers on the roster.

  2. I really hope this young man gets his mental issues fixed so he can have the brilliant career with Brady that his physical talents deserve.

  3. More than anything I hope he gets his life together if training/Football/Whatever helps I wish you nothing but the very best Josh

  4. We all hope that he is finally on the right track for his personnel sake!!
    And he’s a pretty good receiver for the Pats.

  5. With players like Josh Gordon and Randy gregory that are multiple time offenders, when is it enough to ban them from the league altogether?

  6. “The Patriots still have no actual NFL caliber wide receivers on the roster.”

    Minor point of disagreement but I think many teams would love Julian Edelman on their team. Josh was a legitimate outside receiver who I agree they dont have a quality one on the roster.

  7. I’m as big of Patriots fan as there is….. that said, I have absolutely no confidence that Josh Gordon has what it takes to be committed to being clean or a viable option as a Pats WR….. it really saddens me to say that however let’s just all be real here & face the music…..
    He may be a really great guy & teamate but being a teamate is way more than the word…. it implies trust & being unselfish for the betterment of the whole, not the individual…….
    To count on him is just outright foolish & a disillusionment…..
    Wish him all the best but expect the same results ultimately……
    What’s the definition of insanity???? Doing the same thing over & over again expecting a different result…… get real people!!!!
    GO PATS!!!!!

  9. He is at the best place to try and turn it around.

    I pray for his soul first, then for his family.

    Good Luck Mr. Gordon.

    From one who has not had a drop in 10 years….stay the course the results are soooo worth it!

    Addiction is a disease, just like cancer. Would you ban for life if they had cancer? The type of disease they have certainly should prevent them from playing when they are suffering but when sober why shouldn’t they be able to play?

    JE11 is one of the best WRs in the league… so there’s that.

    After nearly winning 3 Super Bowls in a row they must be doing something right.

  15. 27 NFL teams operate in states where marijuana consumption is legal for at least medicinal purposes and 8 teams where recreational use is allowed. How much longer will the NFL punish players for smoking dope?

  16. “Addiction is a disease, just like cancer. Would you ban for life if they had cancer?”

    What if their hobby was violent crime instead of drugs? You could call that a disease too.

  17. To be fair to him those big midseason yards helped Pats to another critical playoff bye. As to his re-suspension we don’t know exactly what he failed or why, and NFL might be sympathetic to health issues. Pats are being classy. Yes they do only have one first-rank caliber WR, Edelman, but he’s not really a wideout. I expect they’ll bag Tate – Gordon may be back but, if so, in 2020.

    So it’s the only disease that you can overcome with willpower, right? I’ve been an addict. Don’t give me that crap.

  20. Didn’t he learn anything from Edelman’s suspension? SMH. If Josh wants to make a comeback, he is going about it the wrong way.

    What about guys that beat their pregnant girlfriends? What should we do with them?

  22. If he gets reinstated this year it’s total b.s. But then again the pats get special privileges so I wouldnt be totally surprised.

    As soon as the NFLPA is willing to give something up in the next round of CBA negotiations.

    Rules are already in place – no need to unilaterally take it away. Smarter to use it as bargaining chip.

  28. He needs some serious supervision. Belichick should personally hire someone to follow him everywhere he goes. It would be for the best of the team and his NFL playing career. If he gets reinstated for this upcoming season, he could very well have his own Randy Moss-esque record breaking year. It would be even better for the Patriots to draft a WR and TE while they’re at it as well.

  29. To be honest, I don’t think Gordon needs to “get his life together,” as a lot of people have said here. He isn’t a violent criminal. He smokes weed, which (similar to Randy Gregory) may be the only thing he has tried thus far that can help manage things like anxiety/depression.

    Gordon and Gregory need to try to figure out how to manage those things without weed, yes, but let’s not pretend like these guys are hardened criminals that need to get on the straight and narrow. I have never smoked weed in my life, and the reason is because I’m terrified it might work so well for my anxiety that I would end up using it regularly for that reason. Anyone here who has ever had a bad bout with anxiety or depression knows that you would put just about anything in your body that would give you relief.

    What really needs to happen is the NFL needs to get together with the NFLPA and work out a deal where you are only punished for weed if you are charged with a crime by law enforcement. Take it out of the testing procedures entirely. It is not a performance-enhancing drug, and it is not the kind of drug you can OD on and die from (IE: heroine, cocaine, meth, etc) and virtually every player either lives in or travels to a state where recreational use is perfectly legal, thus testing positive for it doesn’t even have to mean the player has broken any laws.

    There’s too much to unpack these days when trying to punish people for weed. And it’s a bad look having actual violent criminals in the NFL while guys like Gregory and Gordon are banished from the league entirely for something they feel they need on a medicinal basis.

    SWFLPC.INC. guys that beat women should also be banned. That’s common sense to me. The Cleveland browns seem to think otherwise.

    greggallmansliver, because we Know this is going to happen again and again and again and again and again with Gordon and Gregory. If they can;t clean up their life, they can find a job outside of playing football.

