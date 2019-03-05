Josh Gordon working out at Tom Brady’s gym

Getty Images

Josh Gordon may not be eligible to play for the Patriots anytime soon, but he’s still close to the team.

Via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston, the suspended wide receiver has posted a series of workout photos and video from TB12 Sports, the gym across the street from Gillette Stadium owned by quarterback Tom Brady.

Gordon was even wearing one of the “6 Rings” TB12 shirts that Brady wore during the Patriots’ victory parade. The Patriots are giving him one of those rings, despite the fact he wasn’t there for the final game of the season himself.

The sports therapy and workout brand of Brady’s might not be an official Patriots facility, but multiple players work out there.

Gordon received an indefinite suspension for violations of the substance abuse program, but can apply for reinstatement in May.