Kellen Winslow II has bail revoked

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II faces a long list of serious allegations. He’ll now await trial on those charges behind bars.

Via the San Diego Union-Tribune, a judge revoked Winslow’s bail on Monday and ordered him to be held in custody after a fresh set of claims involving inappropriate conduct.

According to Teri Figueroa of the Union-Tribune, a 77-year-old woman accused Winslow of multiple instances of lewd conduct at a Carlsbad, California gym last month. The woman contends that, on February 13, Winslow touched himself and asked her whether she liked it, while he was exercising near her.

The woman also claims that she was in a hot tub at the same gym nine days later, and that Winslow got in the tub wearing only a towel and engaged in lewd conduct. He also allegedly touched the woman’s arm while in the tub, and he allegedly touched her foot as she was getting out of the tub to report the incident.

Those incidents have resulted in Winslow facing new misdemeanor counts in addition to multiple existing felony charges. More importantly, it has resulted in the judge presiding over other pending charges to revoke his $2 million bail and put him in jail.

Winslow, a top-10 pick in 2004, spent several seasons in the NFL with various teams. He last played with the Jets, in 2013.