Kliff Kingsbury insists Cardinals haven’t decided on top pick

Getty Images

The Cardinals might draft Kyler Murray No. 1 overall, but they might not. New coach Kliff Kingsbury insisted Tuesday the team has not made a decision yet despite reports they have.

“But it’s fun to hear how I’ve said I do [know] and that it is a done deal and all those things,” Kingsbury said on the Kingsbury Chronicle podcast, via the team website. “So you just roll with it. Enjoy this process.”

A report said Kingsbury told people at the Scouting Combine that drafting Murray was a “done deal.”

The Cardinals very well may draft Murray with the top choice, but the report makes no sense. First, it is unknown who the “people” are. Second, why would Kingsbury reveal who the Cardinals were taking? Third, the draft is six weeks from now.

“Yeah, just rolling around Indy saying, ‘It’s a done deal,'” Kingsbury said. “I would have to adamantly deny that.”

Murray and Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa have the best odds to go first overall. The Cardinals, of course, also could trade the choice.

Kingsbury unwittingly created some of the intrigue about the top choice when he said last fall, before Texas Tech’s game against Oklahoma, that he would “take [Murray] with the first pick of the draft if I could.”

“It makes it fun having the first pick because nobody knows if you are trying to throw smokescreens or telling the truth or what,” Kingsbury said. “There are a thousand different ways you can go with this, and we are still 50 days away.”