Tepper, Ross, Kroenke top list of richest NFL owners

Getty Images

Everyone who owns a professional sports franchise is rich, but some have more billions than others.

The richest of all the NFL owners is Panthers owner David Tepper, according to Forbes, which recently released its annual list of billionaires. Tepper’s net worth is estimated at $11.6 billion.

The next-richest owners in the NFL: Rams owner Stan Kroenke at $8.7 billion, Dolphins owner Steve Ross at $7.6 billion, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at $6.8 billion, Jaguars owner Shad Khan at $6.8 billion and Patriots owner Robert Kraft at $6.5 billion.

Another noteworthy name among the richest people in sports is Vince McMahon, chairman and CEO of WWE and founder of the XFL, who has a net worth of $3.2 billion. The XFL isn’t trying to compete with the NFL, but McMahon certainly has the money to keep his league afloat for more than the one year it lasted the first time he tried to start his own football league.

Seahawks owner Paul Allen, who died last year, had previously been the richest owner in sports. His sister is in the process of handling his estate, and it is unclear who will own the Seahawks in the years ahead.