Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa have equal odds to go first overall

AP

The Cardinals are going to take either Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray or Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa with the first overall pick in the draft, if the current betting odds are right.

Odds at the New Jersey FanDuel Sportsbook have Murray and Bosa as co-favorites, both at +110. Bosa opened as the favorite but the early money came in on Murray, and the line shifted to make them co-favorites.

Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is next at +450 and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is at 14-1.

Murray has surged up draft boards over the last few months. Early in the 2018 college football season, he was a non-factor, as almost everyone assumed he would play baseball, not football, professionally. But as he continued to impress during a Heisman Trophy-winning season, it became an open question which sport he would play, and once Murray announced he would play football instead of baseball, he became a likely first-round pick. Now he’s viewed by many not just as a likely first-round pick, but as likely to go first overall.