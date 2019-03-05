Kyler Murray’s Combine interviews draw some negative reviews

Getty Images

One of the big questions between now and the draft is whether the Cardinals are going to draft quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick of the draft and Murray’s relationship with Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is seen as one of the chief reasons why the team might go that way.

If the Cardinals do go that route, they’ll likely trade 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen to clear the position for Murray. Former NFL General Manager Charley Casserly said on NFL Network Tuesday that he’s heard from teams that Arizona is shopping Rosen and added that’s a good thing for Murray because of the feedback he’s heard about Murray’s Combine interviews.

“He better hope Kingsbury takes him No. 1 because this was not good. These were worst comments I ever got on a high-rated quarterback and I’ve been doing this a long time. … Leadership — not good. Study habits — not good. The board work — below not good. Not good at all in any of those areas, raising major concerns about what this guy is going to do.”

Casserly noted that the idea is that Murray will “run offenses” like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, but that the same concerns didn’t exist about those quarterbacks after they met teams at the Combine. Other concerns did exist, though, and all of them were blasted out at one point or another in the pre-draft process.

That’s the nature of draft season and there will be plenty more to come about Murray and all of the other top prospects before the first round gets underway in Nashville. In the end, it just takes one team to see a player as everything they want and, if they’re right, all the chatter will remain nothing more than noise.