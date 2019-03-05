Lane Johnson restructures deal for second straight year

Getty Images

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson restructuring his contract is turning into an annual event in Philadelphia.

Johnson restructured his deal last year to free up cap space for the Eagles to use in free agency and Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reported on Tuesday that he did the same again this year.

The exact details of this tweak to Johnson’s contract are not known, but Jeff McLane of Philly.com reports it was a repeat of last year’s move to convert some or all of his base salary. Last year’s move created $7.5 million in cap space for the Eagles and Johnson was set to earn a salary of $10.8 million this year.

The move will make for bigger cap hits for the future for Johnson, who is on the books for just over $13.2 million in 2020 and just under $11 million in 2021.

Restructuring has been a frequent tactic for the Eagles in recent years and they could go back to that well with other veterans this offseason and they also cleared $7 million in cap space by declining defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan‘s option this week.