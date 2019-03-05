Legalized gambling will make the draft even bigger than it is

The NFL has managed to make the draft into one of the biggest events of the year, even though at the site of the draft itself nothing really happens, other than booing and bear hugs. Last year’s landmark Supreme Court decision (when “landmark” is used, you know it’s an important case) that opened the door to nationwide gives the NFL a way to make it even bigger.

With New Jersey taking bets on which player will be the first player selected, Stats had a good idea (yes, it happens at times) during the prep session for Tuesday’s edition of PFTOT. The betting inevitably won’t be confined to the first pick; in time, the 250-plus selections will provide an endless array of gambling opportunities, with plenty of time to lock in the predictions as to who the next pick will be.

As more and more states legalize sports wagering and adopt mobile betting apps, millions eventually will be able to follow along, with 10-minute windows between picks in round one and five-minute slots for the rest of the process. The TV coverage, on some networks, will morph from breaking down the most recent pick to focusing on who the next pick will be. Inside information will be at even more of a premium, and the backlog of selections will become the Holy Grail for wiseguys who hope to be wise enough to game the system.

It’s a fascinating prospect, and the New Jersey experiment with the first overall pick represents tangible proof that it’s coming.

  1. “With New Jersey taking bets on which player will be the first player selected….”

    So the GM of the Cardinals could rake it in.

  2. For hardcore gamblers maybe, like the guy who gambles on two bugs running accros the floor. Just saying

  4. Insider trading will be easy on this one. It will only be a matter of time before someone needs a little extra cash, or is blackmailed.

  5. Only problem is lag between pick is in & it being announced. Too many people in between, in the know. Didn’t Haslem bring in fans to pick Johnny Football? Someone with that inside info could drop a killing on it. Also, how about the camera shots to guys in “green room” which is becoming open to public as well.
    Maybe I should shut up & not give away strategy

  6. Gambling – The degenerates sport of choice. Wrap it up a night of wagering with a trip to the local Massage Parlor and you are living the life.

  7. It sounds interesting, but I don’t think real-time betting on draft picks should be allowed. Dozens of team employees and NFL insiders know who the pick is going to be while the team is on the clock. What’s to stop one of them from selling the information or placing a bet themselves? You’re opening a real can of worms there.

  8. People will bet on anything apparently.
    The systems involved would have to be pretty sophisticated to adjust odds in real time based on who is already off the board, trades, etc. I can’t imagine much of anything would have super long odds (besides joke picks) because there are too many variables.

    All in all, the payoff might not be enough to get too deep into individual picks. Prop bets are almost a sure thing- how many QBs in first round, players form Alabama, etc.

  10. Last year would have been a blast because people are tuned into the Offense and QB’s in particular.

    The Mayfield pick and Ward picks were the obvious surprises. Barkley, Darnold, Chubb at 5 and Nelson were obvious. Then it got fun again.

    This year, with so many D players and limited O players (QB in particular) it’s going to be dart throwing, unless you’re a true football junkie (like those of us on here).

  11. Hardcore Gamblers still bet through bookies. So this more for the novelty betters

