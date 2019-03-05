Legalized gambling will make the draft even bigger than it is

Getty Images

The NFL has managed to make the draft into one of the biggest events of the year, even though at the site of the draft itself nothing really happens, other than booing and bear hugs. Last year’s landmark Supreme Court decision (when “landmark” is used, you know it’s an important case) that opened the door to nationwide gives the NFL a way to make it even bigger.

With New Jersey taking bets on which player will be the first player selected, Stats had a good idea (yes, it happens at times) during the prep session for Tuesday’s edition of PFTOT. The betting inevitably won’t be confined to the first pick; in time, the 250-plus selections will provide an endless array of gambling opportunities, with plenty of time to lock in the predictions as to who the next pick will be.

As more and more states legalize sports wagering and adopt mobile betting apps, millions eventually will be able to follow along, with 10-minute windows between picks in round one and five-minute slots for the rest of the process. The TV coverage, on some networks, will morph from breaking down the most recent pick to focusing on who the next pick will be. Inside information will be at even more of a premium, and the backlog of selections will become the Holy Grail for wiseguys who hope to be wise enough to game the system.

It’s a fascinating prospect, and the New Jersey experiment with the first overall pick represents tangible proof that it’s coming.