Marc Trestman to coach XFL team in Tampa Bay

Getty Images

Former Bears head coach Marc Trestman has found his next head-coaching job, in the XFL.

The XFL has scheduled a press conference today in Tampa, and the Tampa Bay Times reports that it’s to announce Trestman as the head coach of the XFL’s Tampa Bay franchise.

Trestman spent two seasons coaching the Bears, going 8-8 in 2013 and 5-11 in 2014. His only other experience as a head coach has been in the CFL, where he’s been a three-time league champion, winning the Grey Cup in 2009 and 2010 with Montreal and winning it again in 2017 with Toronto.

The XFL now has half of its head coaches for the eight-team league that will launch next year. Bob Stoops will coach Dallas, Jim Zorn will coach Seattle and Pep Hamilton will coach Washington.