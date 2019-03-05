Packers raise ticket prices again

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 5, 2019, 1:39 PM EST
The Packers haven’t been to the playoffs lately, but they still have bills to pay.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers announced their regular price increase Tuesday.

As increases go, it’s a small one, with more than half the tickets going up by $2 or less per seat per game. The average increase is between $1 and $6 per seat per game.

“This pricing increase continues our practice of keeping our prices just below the middle of NFL pricing, while recognizing the value of the gameday experience at Lambeau Field and providing shared revenue to our fellow NFL teams,” Packers president Mark Murphy said in a release.

The Packers haven’t finished over .500 or been to the playoffs the last two seasons, a rare slump for a team which has enjoyed consistent quarterback play and success.

  1. Supply, meet demand.

    I am more than happy to pay the extra $2 per game per seat. Just drink 1 less beer in the stadium per year.

    Who am I kidding? Bottoms up!

  2. The packers oughta be ashamed of themselves by raising prices for their inferior product. They supposedly have the GOAT as QB. Given that this is the most important position in the NFL, how do you miss the playoffs two years in a row? If I was a fan looking to buy tickets, I would refuse to fork over extra cash to watch this floundering franchise. Or should I say “LaFluerdering” franchise.

  3. “Just below the middle of the NFL in pricing”

    The bargain of all of sports! The destination that is on the bucket list of every NFL fan in the world is still one of the best value tickets in the NFL. Outstanding!

    #TitleTown

    #OneTeanOneNation

    #PackersNation!☝️

  5. Ticket sales are a shared revenue with the visiting team IIRC. given GB has one of the largest attendance figures of the league, the league puts pressure on teams to increase ticket prices so be equitable to visitors and the rest of the league.

    It’s why Falcons cut food, not ticket prices.

  6. At least they just don’t go the route of diluting their shareholder base further by selling more of the team’s “stock.”

  9. The Packers are raising the ticket costs because Aaron Rodgers is stealing all their money. There’s plenty of greed to go around for both sides.

