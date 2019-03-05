Packers raise ticket prices again

Getty Images

The Packers haven’t been to the playoffs lately, but they still have bills to pay.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers announced their regular price increase Tuesday.

As increases go, it’s a small one, with more than half the tickets going up by $2 or less per seat per game. The average increase is between $1 and $6 per seat per game.

“This pricing increase continues our practice of keeping our prices just below the middle of NFL pricing, while recognizing the value of the gameday experience at Lambeau Field and providing shared revenue to our fellow NFL teams,” Packers president Mark Murphy said in a release.

The Packers haven’t finished over .500 or been to the playoffs the last two seasons, a rare slump for a team which has enjoyed consistent quarterback play and success.