Patrick Mahomes jokes about ziplining, we think

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is cold. And perhaps bored. But at least he has some self-awareness.

Via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star, the star quarterback was able to joke about his own inability to enjoy himself, while doing the thing everyone else does (complain about the weather on social media).

After remarking online that he’s freezing during a massive snowstorm, he retweeted a local tourism video that shows all the cool things to do in his new hometown.

Mahomes retweeted the promotional video and then tagged his girlfriend and some teammates (Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Gehrig Dieter), and wrote: “Yo will someone go with me to that aquarium and wherever that zip line is (don’t tell veach).”

That’s a reference to Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach asking him to give up playing pickup basketball, after video surfaced of him hooping at a Lifetime Fitness.

Contracts generally have language to void guarantees if players are hurt in non-football situations, but the bigger concern is the Chiefs don’t want their MVP unavailable.

Whether they want him soaring through the air with a harness and a carabiner holding him up is another question.