Patriots not expected to use tag, making Trey Flowers a free agent

A report from earlier Tuesday said the Patriots wouldn’t use the franchise tag on kicker Stephen Gostkowski. The bigger news comes from Tom Curran of NBC Boston who says the Patriots aren’t expected to use the tag on any player.

That means defensive end Trey Flowers, ranked third on PFT’s top-100 free agents, will hit the open market.

The Patriots, of course, aren’t precluded from re-signing Gostkowski, Flowers, Jason McCourty, Ryan Allen, Chris Hogan, Trent Brown, Cordarrelle Patterson or any of their other free agents. But they won’t have exclusive negotiating rights to any of them without using the franchise tag.

Flowers, 25, is expected to find plenty of suitors and lots of money waiting for him as a free agent. He has had 164 tackles, 21 sacks and five forced fumbles the past three seasons.

In three postseason games this year, he had six tackles, two sacks and six quarterback hits.