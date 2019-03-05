Patriots not expected to use tag, making Trey Flowers a free agent

Posted by Charean Williams on March 5, 2019, 2:54 PM EST
A report from earlier Tuesday said the Patriots wouldn’t use the franchise tag on kicker Stephen Gostkowski. The bigger news comes from Tom Curran of NBC Boston who says the Patriots aren’t expected to use the tag on any player.

That means defensive end Trey Flowers, ranked third on PFT’s top-100 free agents, will hit the open market.

The Patriots, of course, aren’t precluded from re-signing Gostkowski, Flowers, Jason McCourty, Ryan Allen, Chris Hogan, Trent Brown, Cordarrelle Patterson or any of their other free agents. But they won’t have exclusive negotiating rights to any of them without using the franchise tag.

Flowers, 25, is expected to find plenty of suitors and lots of money waiting for him as a free agent. He has had 164 tackles, 21 sacks and five forced fumbles the past three seasons.

In three postseason games this year, he had six tackles, two sacks and six quarterback hits.

  1. doesn’t matter they’ll still win the superbowl next year. You should be happy for Boston. What is wrong with you. A true sports fan would want to watch Boston win every championship in every sport every year. Tony Romo says we should enjoy only one city winning a championship every year. I used to respect Tony Romo. And I used to enjoy the NFL. Thank God hockey is still real and unscripted.

  2. I sure hope the Patriots can keep Flowers and Gostkowski, but if history is the guide there are likely teams out there who will overpay Flowers big time. And the same may happen on a lesser scale with Gostkowski. If that happens, all the best to them.

