Raiders finalize terms for return to Oakland in 2019

Getty Images

The paperwork appears to be taken care of, with just three votes standing between the Raiders and an official return to Oakland for the 2019 season.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders finalized the terms of a lease agreement to play in the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for at least one more year.

The deal includes $7.5 million rent for 2019 and a $10.5 million option for 2020 in case their stadium in Las Vegas isn’t ready in time for the team’s planned move.

Three votes have to be taken to approve the measure, with the Coliseum Authority voting Wednesday morning, with the Oakland City Council and Alameda County Board of Supervisors needing to rubber-stamp it at a later date as well.

The league was pressuring the Raiders to get a deal done soon so they could finalize the 2019 schedule (it helps to know where the game will be played).