Rams don’t pick up John Sullivan’s option

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth is coming back for another year with the Rams, but another member of their offensive line may be moving on.

The Rams had to pick up their option on Sullivan’s contract by Monday and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team opted not to do so. Sullivan could reach agreement with the Rams on a different deal, but is in line to become an unrestricted free agent on March 13 if that doesn’t happen.

Sullivan was set to have a $6.25 million cap number in 2019. The Rams will be left with $1 million of that charge on their cap.

Sullivan started every meaningful game for the Rams over the last two seasons. At 33, he’s getting close to the end of his career but he remained a capable player in Los Angeles and will likely see a fair amount of interest in his services on the open market.

The Rams could also wind up moving forward without guard Rodger Saffold, who is set for unrestricted free agency next month.