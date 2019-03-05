Rams release Mark Barron

Getty Images

The Rams have parted ways with one of their starting defensive players ahead of free agency.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Rams released linebacker Mark Barron. Barron started all 42 regular season games he played as a Ram and also started all four of the team’s playoff games over the last two seasons.

Barron was due a $5 million salary in 2019 and had a $3 million roster bonus due on March 15. His departure opens up over $6.3 million in cap space for the Rams and comes after word broke that the team won’t be bringing back starting center John Sullivan either.

Barron had 60 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 12 starts during the 2018 season. He added 22 tackles in the postseason.