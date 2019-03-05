Ravens cut Eric Weddle

Getty Images

Eric Weddle‘s time in Baltimore is over.

The Ravens have released Weddle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The possibility of Weddle’s departure had been discussed this offseason, with Weddle saying after the Ravens’ playoff loss, “not sure if things are going to get worked out with Baltimore.”

The 34-year-old Weddle was due a $6.5 million base salary this season, and new Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta apparently thinks he can get younger and cheaper at the safety position.

Weddle should have suitors elsewhere, as he’s a longtime respected veteran. But he may not be able to find any team willing to pay him $6.5 million, as he’s reaching the down side of his career.