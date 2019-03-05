Ravens cut Eric Weddle

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 5, 2019, 5:48 PM EST
Getty Images

Eric Weddle‘s time in Baltimore is over.

The Ravens have released Weddle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The possibility of Weddle’s departure had been discussed this offseason, with Weddle saying after the Ravens’ playoff loss, “not sure if things are going to get worked out with Baltimore.”

The 34-year-old Weddle was due a $6.5 million base salary this season, and new Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta apparently thinks he can get younger and cheaper at the safety position.

Weddle should have suitors elsewhere, as he’s a longtime respected veteran. But he may not be able to find any team willing to pay him $6.5 million, as he’s reaching the down side of his career.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Ravens cut Eric Weddle

  3. Would be a good move for Green Bay.

    ———————————————

    He’s 34 for goodness sakes, why would Green Bay sign a fossil to their secondary??

  4. Well I guess he will have to take his lovely wife and family, fulfilling charitable and religious causes, and millions of dollars in personal wealth and just figure out how to survive.

  5. Always respected how he took a fine from the Chargers to watch his kid perform at half time.

  8. SundaySwamiSaysDontDisagreeWithPftOrYourCommentWontBePosted says:
    March 5, 2019 at 5:50 pm
    Would be a good move for Green Bay.
    ———————————————————————————-

    These Packer fans are just so cute. EVERY time a “bigger” name (so to speak) in the NFL gets released, they all post comments about how that player would be so awesome in GB, LOL!!! So precious yet so delusional, LOL! Rodgers is declining, you should worry about his cap hit and performance chief!

  10. If you listen to all these delusional Packer fans, so far they will be signing and or trading for: Antonio Brown, Leveon Bell, Landon Collins, Trey Flowers, Eric Weddle, CJ Mosely, Dee Ford, Mark Barron………. they must be exempt from the salary cap this year!! They are going to have a Pro Bowl roster this year I tell ya. I think all the beer and cheese has officially affected their brains.

  11. packmangamble says:

    March 5, 2019 at 5:55 pm

    Would be a good move for Green Bay.

    ———————————————

    He’s 34 for goodness sakes, why would Green Bay sign a fossil to their secondary??
    ————-
    Hmm you mean like they did last year signing a 34 year old Tramon Williams who finished the year as a starter and at 35 could be there again. Well for starters Waddle is an upgrade over what they have, brings veteran experience and wouldn’t break the bank.

  12. muzzy27 says:

    March 5, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    SundaySwamiSaysDontDisagreeWithPftOrYourCommentWontBePosted says:
    March 5, 2019 at 5:50 pm
    Would be a good move for Green Bay.
    ———————————————————————————-

    These Packer fans are just so cute. EVERY time a “bigger” name (so to speak) in the NFL gets released, they all post comments about how that player would be so awesome in GB, LOL!!! So precious yet so delusional, LOL! Rodgers is declining, you should worry about his cap hit and performance chief!
    ————–
    You should realize people are able to make a comment about a fit without being a fan of that team chief and never did I say he would be great. So keep your delusional grandeur and inferiority complex to yourself.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!