Report: Cardinals have no interest in Antonio Brown

Getty Images

Less than a month ago, the Cardinals were the betting favorite to land Antonio Brown. A day ago, a report tagged the Raiders, Broncos and Cardinals as the teams “most intrigued” by a trade for the Steelers receiver.

But Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports the Cardinals have “no interest” in Brown.

Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reported Monday the Broncos “are NOT — and have not been — involved in Antonio Brown. Not worth the price.”

That leaves the Raiders, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Tuesday morning that the Raiders “are the one team continually staying in the mix.” So apparently the Raiders are the new favorite to land Brown.