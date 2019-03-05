Report: Falcons open extension talks with Deion Jones

Getty Images

The Falcons used the franchise tag on defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Monday, which gives them until July 15 to work out a long-term deal before Jarrett will be faced with a decision about playing out the year under the tag or sitting out the season.

While that plays out, the team will also reportedly be talking about a new deal for another key member of the defense. Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports that the team has opened up talks about an extension with linebacker Deion Jones.

Jones is headed into the final year of his rookie deal and is set to make $1.069 million in salary.

Jones broke his foot in the season opener last year and returned from injured reserve to play in the final five games of the season. He has 299 tackles, eight interceptions, three interception returns for touchdowns and two forced fumbles in 37 career regular season games.

The Falcons are also expected to talk about a new deal with wide receiver Julio Jones. With just over $7.6 million in cap space, getting that deal or Jarrett’s deal done in a way that creates more room would be welcomed in Atlanta.