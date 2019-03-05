Jadeveon Clowney not expected to sign tender anytime soon

Posted by Josh Alper on March 5, 2019, 10:37 AM EST
Getty Images

Expectations that the Texans would use the franchise tag on Jadeveon Clowney were realized on Monday when the team announced the move a day ahead of the deadline to use it.

With that out of the way, the two sides now have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that such an agreement is “not close” to happening at this point. That’s not a great surprise as recent reports indicated the Texans were happy to have Clowney play out the year on the tag and that deadlines tend to spur action on the contract front.

Given how franchise tag situations tend to play out, it’s also no surprise that Wilson reports that Clowney is not expected to sign the franchise tender anytime soon. Wilson adds that Clowney isn’t expected to take part in any offseason work with the team either and that missing training camp could also be on the agenda.

Clowney stands to make at least $15.967 million under the tag as that is 120 percent higher than last year’s salary. That’s higher than the tag for linebackers, but below the defensive end tag of $17.12 million and the Texans listed him at both positions when announcing the tag.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Jadeveon Clowney not expected to sign tender anytime soon

  2. The most profitable route is the one taken by Kirk Cousins, sign every tag right away, get the max right now then hit free agency and cash in.
    The other way to go is the Bell route, and we will see the conclusion of that in a few weeks, to see if the 14M of lost wages in 2018 will or not be recouped.
    I’d be inclined to say not, but there’s practically always one team that gives in to what a player wants.
    Stay tuned.

  3. Why not sign it and cover yourself in case of any injury while working out, etc.? Have to think the guy is still working out, right?

  4. This is his real job. I hate that phrase “if he had a real job like me/us”. There are lots of jobs out there that pay more than mine. some jobs are more glamorous, some are not. But this is his real job. It’s work.

    No, it isn’t as important as being a fireman, policeman, etc. But don’t hate because he’s been blessed with the ability to play sports and get paid for it. We all have our different vocations and some make more $ than others.

  5. So when he’s injured for half the season, and plays poorly for the other half, his value as a UFA in 2020 will be decreased dramatically.

  7. Poor guy. 15.967 million vs 17.2 million. I hope the electricity stays on in his mansion and he can afford gasoline for his 5 Teslas..

  8. Why risk a freak injury off the field that may damage your negotiating position, along with the guarenteed 15 million.
    You can still negotiate a long term deal after signing.

  9. redlikethepig says:
    March 5, 2019 at 10:40 am
    What a bum. These guys should take a year off and try a real job.

    ***********************************************************************

    Go watch bowling then.

  11. It’s playing out well within the rights of both parties, team and player. Given the likelihood of injury I tend to side with the player for demanding more. Ofc the team has to act to it’s best interest with risk/reward formulas. It’s not as simple as the reductionists above claim, “it’s so much money he should get a real job” to which I say, they should work on developing their minds into something capable of deeper thought and balanced consideration.

  13. Texans: We’re prepared to offer you $22 million a year…
    Clowney: Go on.
    Texans: …provided you commit to playing at least 9 games a year.
    Clowney: NO DEAL

  14. It should be possible for either the team or athlete to insure themselves against the various possibilities. I wonder if this occurs and we just don’t hear about it.

  15. patsaredone says:
    March 5, 2019 at 11:15 am
    Why risk a freak injury off the field that may damage your negotiating position, along with the guarenteed 15 million.
    You can still negotiate a long term deal after signing.
    ***********************************************************************************************

    His risk preference differ from yours. Clearly he is more focused on financial vs. physical risk. By signing, he immediately establishes a baseline for negotiations & creates the expectation to show up for off-season workouts. This significantly reduces leverage of his position at the negotiating table.

  16. “Go watch bowling then.”

    Chill out tough guy. We all know what an Internet beast you are.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!