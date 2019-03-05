Report: Ravens expected to make “strong push” for Tyrann Mathieu

Getty Images

The Ravens released safety Eric Weddle on Tuesday. It clears the way for the team to make a run at another safety scheduled to hit the free agent market.

The Ravens are expected to make a “strong push” to sign Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu if he hits the market, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

The Texans still hope to sign Mathieu before the start of free agency, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The safety position in free agency is strong with Landon Collins, Earl Thomas, Lamarcus Joyner, Adrian Amos and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix also among the available safeties.

Mathieu, 26, made 89 tackles, two intercpetions and eight pass breakups after signing a one-year deal with the Texans a year ago.