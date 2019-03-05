Report: Robert Kraft adds another lawyer to defense team

Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has added another prominent lawyer to his defense team to battle solicitation charges in Florida.

According to Ken Belson of the New York Times, Kraft has hired William A. Burck to lead his defense effort. Burck previously served as counsel in the White House under president George W. Bush. He also served as a screener of documents surrounding the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court last year.

Burck joins Florida lawyer Jack Goldberger on Kraft’s defense team.

Kraft has been charged with solicitation as police allege he was involved in paying for sexual acts at a spa and massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida.

Kraft has denied the allegations, and Belson has suggested that the hiring of Burck could be evidence of an aggressive effort to secure a full exoneration.